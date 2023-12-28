Big back-to-back wins! | Brentford 1-4 Wolves | Extended Highlights

Wolves’ festive cheer has continued as we followed up our Christmas Eve win against Chelsea by scoring four past Brentford on Wednesday night.

Mario Lemina headed in Pablo Sarabia’s perfect cross to open the scoring. Twelve seconds after the kick-off, Hwang Hee-Chan had made it two after capitalising on a Brentford defensive mix up.

Hee Chan made it to ten Premier League goals before the break after some calm skill in front of goal. Late on, Matheus Cunha selflessly set up Jean-Ricner Bellegarde for our fourth goal to send our travelling support home happy.