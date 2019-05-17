A Past-time

Watching the World Cup is not just about the games, the competition, and the legendary players. In fact, there is so much more to the World Cup than just playing football. The World Cup is an event with culture, with expectations and a certain procedure that fans undergo to ensure that they get the most out of their experience.

One of the things that fans look forward to the most when it comes to the cup are the great advertisements. The World Cup is a stage where millions of people are watching, so you can bet marketers do everything in their power to make the most lasting impression.

The Best of the Best

Not all commercials are created equally. That is why we put together a list of the best World Cup commercials of all time for your own personal enjoyment:

Cristal Beer’s Dutch Horror – This one comes from the 2014 World Cup. Cristal partnered up with a Chilean beer company and they came up with commercial gold. The premise of the commercial was that the Netherland team were scared of Cristal, so loyal fans of the Dutch needed to have as much of the alcoholic beverage on hand as possible to psyche out the team and secure the victory for the Dutch.

Dodge Motor’s War Cry – This one was spawned during the 2010 World Cup during a USA vs England game. The Dodge commercial references the Revolutionary War, because, of course it would in a US vs England game. The commercial shows red coats in a firing line anticipating an American charge, what they get, hilariously, is several out of place Dodge Chargers zooming up the battlefield, which causes the British redcoats to flee in terror.

Nike Write the Future – Nike has always been known for making some tasteful adverts, and also not being afraid to throw a big budget around in order to do that. This gem of a commercial is beautiful, serene, and inspiring. It is a stand out World Cup commercial because it features several international players who are deciding their destiny at every moment with their performance on the football field. The commercial weaves together player’s timelines and makes for an awesome piece. It would be pretty difficult not to get inspired after watching such a rousing display.

Adidas Footballitis – Taking a more lighthearted approach than Nike, Adidas put out the Footballitis commercial all the way back in 2002. Don’t let the age of this commercial fool you, it is pretty funny. The main premise is that Footballitis is a disease caught by professional football players that makes them believe they are always playing football, even during everyday activities. The commercial shoots some hilarious scenes of fan’s favorite players doing ridiculous things in public and getting strange looks. Sadly, there is still no cure to be found for Footballitis, other than just playing football all of the time.