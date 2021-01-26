BEST Premier League Team Goals

The video doesn't exist or is unavailable!

Following Neal Maupay’s goal for Brighton & Hove Albion versus Leeds United and Marcus Rashford finishing a fine Manchester United move against Sheffield United, we’ve created a compilation of some of the best team goals produced in the Premier League.

This video features goals scored by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), George Baldock (Sheffield United), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jose Enrique (Liverpool), Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Willian (Chelsea) and more!