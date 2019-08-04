Best Premier League strikers of all time: Where does Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero rank? | ESPN FC

With Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero off to yet another flying start in the English Premier League, ESPN FC’s Craig Burley and Ross Dyer take a look at where the prolific Argentinian ranks in the all-time best strikers in the competition’s history. Aguero is on a list with legends such as Newcastle United’s Alan Shearer, Arsenal trio Thierry Henry, Ian Wright and Robin van Persie, Liverpool’s Robbie Fowler, Manchester United duo Andy Cole and Wayne Rooney, Chelsea’s Didier Drogba and lastly, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.