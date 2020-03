The best skills performed in Matchweek 29 of the Premier League between 2015/16 – 2019/20 featuring Adama Traore’s sprint and dribble, a Nicolas Pepe stepover, Odion Ighalo’s backheel against Manchester City and loads more!

This video also includes Christian Eriksen, Dimitri Payet, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Aaron Ramsey, Wilfried Zaha, Sergio Aguero, Mohamed Salah, Romelu Lukaku, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Pedro and loads more.