Best Premier League Saves of 2020
A compilation of the best Premier League saves made in 2020 featuring Ederson (Manchester City), Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), David de Gea (Manchester United), Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Nick Pope (Burnley), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Alphonse Areola (Fulham) and more!