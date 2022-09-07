Home Leagues Premier League - EPL BEST Premier League Saves | Jose Sa, Edouard Mendy, David de Gea & more! | August

A compilation of the best saves made in the Premier League during August 2022/23 featuring Jose Sa (Wolves), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), David de Gea (Manchester United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Robert Sanchez (Brighton & Hove Albion), Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest), Nick Pope (Newcastle United) and more!

Which goalkeeper made the best save? Let us know in the comments.

