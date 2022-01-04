Home TV Show News and Interviews BEST Premier League Saves | 2021 | Aaron Ramsdale, Edouard Mendy, David de Gea & More!

BEST Premier League Saves | 2021 | Aaron Ramsdale, Edouard Mendy, David de Gea & More!

BEST Premier League Saves | 2021 | Aaron Ramsdale, Edouard Mendy, David de Gea & More!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

EFL On Quest – 2 January 2022

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

A compilation of the best saves produced in the Premier League throughout 2021. This video features Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United & Arsenal), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), David de Gea (Manchester United), Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham United), José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) and more!

Which goalkeeper made the best save? Let us know in the comments.

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueYouTube
Premier League website: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueWebsite
Follow the Premier League on Instagram: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueInstagram
Follow the Premier League on Twitter: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueTwitter
Like the Premier League on Facebook: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueFacebook
Play Fantasy Premier League: http://preml.ge/FantasyPremierLeague
To license Premier League match footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

#PremierLeague #Football #Soccer #Saves

Your safety online

Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (https://www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre)

You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.

Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (https://www.thinkuknow.co.uk)

You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (https://www.premierleague.com/safeguarding)

Previous Video
Premier League ,Review show

Premier League Review – 4 January 2022

Next Video
efl

EFL On Quest – 2 January 2022

Related videos

Top