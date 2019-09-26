BEST Premier League Goals of the Month | December | 2019/20 – 2015/16

A compilation of the best Premier League goals scored in December from 2015/16 – 2019/20 featuring Son Heung-min, Kevin De Bruyne, Roberto Firmino, Rodrigo, Jordan Ayew, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Eriksen, Philippe Coutinho, Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and loads more!

Who scored the best goal in December 2019? Let us know in the comments.

A. Jack Grealish (Manchester United v Aston Villa)

B. Rodrigo (Burnley v Manchester City)

C. Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool v Everton)

D. Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley)

E. Kevin De Bruyne (Arsenal v Manchester City)

F. Michael Obafemi (Chelsea v Southampton)

G. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace v West Ham United)

H. Aaron Mooy (Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth)