Best of FC Bayern vs. Olympique Lyon | Champions League Semi Finals 2010
FC Bayern Munich and Olympique Lyon faced in the Semi Finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2010. After a 1-0 victory in the first leg with a goal of Robben, and a 3-0 win in the 2nd leg with a hat trick by Ivica Olić , FC Bayern advanced to the Champions League Final. Enjoy the best moments of the 1st and 2nd leg.