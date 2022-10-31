BEST of ESPN FC 10/30/22: Man United title contenders?! Can Arsenal keep this up?! 🔥 🤯 😱

Relive some of the best moments from ESPN FC on October 30, 2022 which include:
0:00 Controversy during Real Madrid vs. Girona
1:30 Arsenal’s BIG win over Nottingham Forest
5:45 Marcus Rashford leads Manchester United to a win over West Ham
9:10 What’s gone wrong for Liverpool?
13:00 Tottenham’s upcoming Champions League fixture
14:10 AC Milan’s recent defeat to Torino in Serie A
15:35 The best moments from Extra Time#ESPNFC #ManchesterUnited #PremierLeague #Arsenal #ChampionsLeague #Liverpool #UCL #ESPNFCTV
