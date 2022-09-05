BEST MOMENTS of the CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 21/22 | Real Madrid

Compilation of the best plays, goals and saves from all Real Madrid matches in the 21/22 UEFA Champions League, in which we won #LaCatorce. Starting with Rodrygo’s first goal, through Vini Jr’s individual plays, Courtois’ saves and, of course, Karim Bernzema’s 15 goals. This is how we won the Champions League 21/22.

00:00 Intro

00:16 Group stage

03:40 vs PSG

05:19 vs Chelsea

07:00 vs Man City

10:36 Final vs Liverpool

