BEST January Premier League Transfer For FPL? – Fantasy Premier League

On FPL FYI this week… James and Rambo are joined by David Munday from Fantasy Football Scout. They discuss players signed in the January transfer window who you should think about transferring into your team (Steven Bergwijn, Bruno Fernandes, Odion Ighalo, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo MarI, Pepe Reina, Tariq Lamptey, Danny Rose and Kyle Walker-Peters), the best FPL strategies going into the mid-season player break, whether it’s time to transfer John Lundstram out of your team and loads more!