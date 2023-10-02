Best Goals – Fulham v Chelsea

Fulham v Chelsea: Watch the best goals Lampard. Luiz. Dempsey. Will there be another worldie scored on Monday? Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video A very very bad mistake! | Dermot Gallagher analyses Luis Diaz disallowed goal vs Tottenham! Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded 18:00 A very very bad mistake! | Dermot Gallagher analyses Luis Diaz disallowed goal vs Tottenham! 39.5K icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 01 October 2023 842 icon Watch LaterAdded Newcastle United vs Burnley Full Match – Premier League | 30 September 2023 546 icon Watch LaterAdded 02:50 50 GOALS FOR VILLA | Ollie Watkins hits half century of goals 4.5K icon Watch LaterAdded AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 30 September 2023 1.2K icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Full Match – Premier League | 30 September 2023 1K