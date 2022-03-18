Home Leagues Premier League - EPL BEST EVER Harry Kane Fantasy hauls | Top players for the run-in | FPL Show

Who are the best players for the season run-in? Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden or Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane? Which teams should you target and avoid with the upcoming Blank and Double Gameweeks? Who are the best Raul Jimenez and Trent Alexander-Arnold replacements? All these questions and more answered on this week’s episode of the FPL Show.

James Richardson and Kelly Somers are joined by Gianni Buttice and Holly Shand as they recap GW30, reveal their Wildcard squads and answer your questions.

How many points did you score in Gameweek 30? Let us know in the comments.

