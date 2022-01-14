Home Review Show Highlights Bergwijn scores TWICE in injury time! Absolute LIMBS! | HIGHLIGHTS | Leicester 2-3 Spurs

Watch all the highlights as Steven Bergwijn scored TWICE in injury to see Tottenham Hotspur come from behind to beat Leicester City 3-2 in the Premier League.

