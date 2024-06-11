Bellingham Returns, Special Send-Off & The Three Lions Head to EURO2024 ✈️ | Inside Access

Go behind the scenes on departure day as we welcome back Jude Bellingham and the rest of the squad as the three lions were visited by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales at St. George’s Park to wish the #ThreeLions good luck for the tournament. As well as being greeted by young England fans who got to see players one last time before they head to Germany.

