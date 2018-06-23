Belgium vs Tunisia – Full Match | World Cup 2018 Russia

BBC Match of the Day : Belgium vs Tunisia
Gary Lineker presents live coverage as Belgium and Tunisia meet in Moscow. Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard and Pablo Zabaleta provide expert analysis, while commentary is by Steve Bower and Phil Neville.
