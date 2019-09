Formula 1

Steve Jones presents action from the 13th round of the season at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, where Sebastian Vettel was victorious last year. The Ferrari driver beat Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton into second place to keep the pressure on him at the top of the standings, but trails by some distance this season, with Hamilton a strong favourite to retain the world title. With analysis from David Coulthard and Mark Webber.

Intro

Source 2