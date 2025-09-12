Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD Behind the scenes of Match of the Day | BBC Sport
Behind the scenes of Match of the Day | BBC Sport
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Erling Haaland on what it takes to consistently score goals | You have free your mind 🧠

Cancel
BBC Match of the day MOTD

Behind the scenes of Match of the Day | BBC Sport

- LUD:

We bring you exclusive access to the world’s most iconic football show, Match of the Day.

We show the fast-paced build-up, hear the thoughts of pundits Wayne Rooney, Danny Murphy, Steph Houghton and Joe Hart, plus presenter, Kelly Cates.

From production meetings to studio moments, see how the show comes together.

Follow more on the BBC Sport app and iPlayer.
=============

SUBSCRIBE so you never miss out on our best videos
➡️➡️http://bit.ly/1sFodyu

=============

Find us here:

BBC Sport: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BBCSport/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCSport
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bbcsport/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bbcsport

#bbcsport

Behind the scenes of Match of the Day | BBC Sport

Previous Video
Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month: August 2025

Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month: August 2025

Next Video
Erling Haaland on what it takes to consistently score goals | You have free your mind 🧠

Erling Haaland on what it takes to consistently score goals | You have free your mind 🧠

Top