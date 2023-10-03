Beckham on Messi & Netflix Doc | Stick to Football EP 2

On the latest episode of Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet, we are joined by footballing legend David Beckham.
With Netflix’s four-part Beckham documentary released, David relives his glittering career with former Manchester United team-mates Gary Neville and Roy Keane alongside compatriots Ian Wright, Jamie Carragher and Jill Scott.
An England captain for six years, Beckham won a Champions League, six Premier League titles and two FA Cup’s with his boyhood side Manchester United before he moved to Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan then retired at PSG.
Now a co-owner of Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, find out how Beckham managed to pen a deal to sign World Cup winner Lionel Messi, hear untold stories of his time at Old Trafford including run-ins with Sir Alex Ferguson and the mental challenges faced as he became a global icon off the pitch.
Lastly, we are joined by David’s father Ted as the Beckham’s talk about the importance of their family life.
00:00: Promo
01:00: Introduction
01:12: Lionel Messi signing for Inter Miami
05:40: Beckham’s admiration of Messi
08:40: Logistics of signing Messi
09:50: Filming the ‘Beckham’ documentary
12:20: Dealing with criticism
13:40: Beckham at Manchester United
16:34: Post 1998 World Cup Netflix clip
19:16: Netflix clip
21:05: Beckham as the ‘flash Cockney’
26:50: Relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson
29:10: Shaved head Netflix clip
32:00: Leaving Manchester United
36:24: Life post-Manchester United
37:50: Beckham and Gary Neville Netflix clip
43:10: David’s father Ted joins the show
