Beckham on Messi & Netflix Doc | Stick to Football EP 2

On the latest episode of Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet, we are joined by footballing legend David Beckham.

With Netflix’s four-part Beckham documentary released, David relives his glittering career with former Manchester United team-mates Gary Neville and Roy Keane alongside compatriots Ian Wright, Jamie Carragher and Jill Scott.

An England captain for six years, Beckham won a Champions League, six Premier League titles and two FA Cup’s with his boyhood side Manchester United before he moved to Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan then retired at PSG.

Now a co-owner of Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, find out how Beckham managed to pen a deal to sign World Cup winner Lionel Messi, hear untold stories of his time at Old Trafford including run-ins with Sir Alex Ferguson and the mental challenges faced as he became a global icon off the pitch.

Lastly, we are joined by David’s father Ted as the Beckham’s talk about the importance of their family life.

If you liked the episode don’t forget to let us know in the comments and if you want to listen only you can catch Stick to Football on all major podcast platforms.

00:00: Promo

01:00: Introduction

01:12: Lionel Messi signing for Inter Miami

05:40: Beckham’s admiration of Messi

08:40: Logistics of signing Messi

09:50: Filming the ‘Beckham’ documentary

12:20: Dealing with criticism

13:40: Beckham at Manchester United

16:34: Post 1998 World Cup Netflix clip

19:16: Netflix clip

21:05: Beckham as the ‘flash Cockney’

26:50: Relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson

29:10: Shaved head Netflix clip

32:00: Leaving Manchester United

36:24: Life post-Manchester United

37:50: Beckham and Gary Neville Netflix clip

43:10: David’s father Ted joins the show

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE

https://www.youtube.com/c/theoverlap?sub_confirmation=1

———————————————————————-

Follow us on social!

———————————————————————–

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090262142896

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wearetheoverlap

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearetheoverlap

————————————————————————