BBC The Women's Football Show – 28 March 2021
BBC The Women’s Football Show – 28 March 2021

BBC The Women’s Football Show
Reshmin Chowdhury presents highlights of the Women’s Super League from Brighton as they face Everton. Highlights of the North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal also feature.

