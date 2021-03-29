BBC The Women’s Football Show – 28 March 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Manchester City – Best of Team Goals
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
39 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
BBC The Women’s Football Show – 28 March 2021
BBC The Women’s Football Show
Reshmin Chowdhury presents highlights of the Women’s Super League from Brighton as they face Everton. Highlights of the North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal also feature.