Home Review Show BBC Sportscene SPFL Highlights – 11 August 2020
BBC Sportscene SPFL Highlights – 11 August 2020
A Sportscene extra as we bring you extended highlights of Dundee Utd’s clash with Hibernian. Julie Fleeting and Steven O’Donnell join Jonathan Sutherland to go over all the action.

Top