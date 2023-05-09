BBC Sportscene – Scottish Premiership Saturday Highlights Show Matchday 34 | 6 May 2023

Scottish Premiership Saturday Highlights Show Matchday 34 Previous Video BBC Sportscene – Scottish Premiership Sunday Highlights Show Matchday 34 | 7 May 2023 Next Video MATCH HIGHLIGHTS | FOREST SINK SAINTS | NOTTINGHAM FOREST 4-3 SOUTHAMPTON | PREMIER LEAGUE Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Sportscene – Scottish Premiership Sunday Highlights Show Matchday 34 | 7 May 2023 28 icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 7 May 2023 3.4K icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 6 May 2023 4.4K icon Watch LaterAdded LaLiga Highlights – 5 May 2023 857 icon Watch LaterAdded Premier League Review – 5 May 2023 834 icon Watch LaterAdded 13:10 Lautaro hit the 19goal mark! | Goal Collection | Round 33 | Serie A 2022/23 19.7K