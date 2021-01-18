BBC Sportscene – Scottish Premiership Highlights | 17 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
BBC The Women’s Football Show – 17 January 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
47 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
BBC Sportscene – Scottish Premiership Highlights | 17 January 2021
BBC Sportscene
Highlights of Motherwell v Rangers, and a look back at Saturday’s matches.