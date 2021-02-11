BBC Sportscene – Scottish Premiership Highlights | 10 February 2021
BBC Sportscene
Jonathan Sutherland is joined by Craig Gordon for a look back at the evening’s Scottish Premiership matches between St Mirren and Celtic, St Johnstone’s trip to Kilmarnock and Livingston’s match with Hamilton.