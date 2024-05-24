BBC Sportscene – Scottish Cup Final | 25 May 2024

Lewis Irons presents highlights from Celtic v Rangers in the 2024 Scottish Cup final. The two teams meet in the final of this showpiece event at Hampden for the first time since 2002. Rangers prevailed back then with a last-minute Peter Lovenkrands winner, but since then Celtic have won the trophy ten times and are the current holders.

Can Brendan Rodgers continue his impressive Scottish Cup-winning run with Celtic, or will Philippe Clement and his Rangers side win the cup double after success in the League Cup final back in December?

Highlights, post-match analysis and fan reaction from a massive Saturday in the Scottish football calendar