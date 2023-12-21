BBC Sportscene – 20 December 2023

Action and reaction from the Scottish Premiership. Previous Video Who are the BEST forwards for FPL Gameweek 18? | Fantasy Show Next Video EFL Carabao Cup Highlights – ITV | 20 December 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded EFL Carabao Cup Highlights – ITV | 20 December 2023 544 icon Watch LaterAdded Netbusters – 20 December 2023 364 icon Watch LaterAdded 34:17 Falkirk Go Top With HUGE Away Win | Scottish Football Round-Up | cinch SPFL 10.9K icon Watch LaterAdded 09:46 GOL SERIE A | Round 16 | Goal Collection | Serie A 2023/24 20K icon Watch LaterAdded Premier League Review – 19 December 2023 701 icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the day MOTD – 17 December 2023 5.6K