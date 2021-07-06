Home International Games Euro 2020 BBC MOTD Top 10: Moments of Euro ’16
BBC MOTD Top 10: Moments of Euro ’16
Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards debate the best moments of the 2016 Euros in France, including Wales reaching the semis and England being shocked by Iceland.

