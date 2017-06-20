BBC Match of the Day MOTD – World Cup 2018 Russia | Sunday 24th June

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Jason Mohammad introduces highlights of the day’s three games, with England facing Panama, Poland playing Colombia and Japan meeting Senegal. There is in-depth analysis and discussion of England’s performance against Panama and a look ahead to their final group match against Belgium. Should Gareth Southgate’s side progress to the last 16 they will meet one of the top two sides from Group H, and the picture could become clearer following today’s games. Poland are one of the tournament’s eight top seeds, but they face a difficult match against a Colombian side who reached the quarter-finals at the last World Cup. The day’s third game sees Japan play Senegal.

Related Posts

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close