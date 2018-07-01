BBC Match of the day MOTD – World Cup 2018 Last 16 Highlights | Sunday 1st July

Spain v Russia and Croatia v Denmark. Mark Chapman presents action from the third and fourth last-16 fixtures, which took place at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod Stadium respectively. Spain managed to top group B despite only winning one of their three matches, but still started as favourites against the hosts, while Croatia’s performances so far marked them out as genuine contenders to lift the trophy in a fortnight

 

 

