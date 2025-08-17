BBC Match of the day MOTD – Premier League Highlights | 16 August 2025

Mark Chapman presents action from the opening round of Premier League matches, including Aston Villa v Newcastle United at Villa Park and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City at Molineux. Newcastle qualified for the UEFA Champions League after finishing one place above the Villans in sixth last term. The Citizens got their bid to regain the title under way against a Wolves side who were 16th in the table in the previous campaign. Plus, Liverpool v Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham, Sunderland v West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley. With analysis from Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.