BBC Match of the day MOTD – Premier League Highlights Show | 23 November 2024

Gary Lineker introduces highlights of the day’s seven Premier League games, including the fixture between Manchester City and Tottenham. Matches between these sides are usually exciting encounters, and last year’s at the Etihad Stadium certainly lived up to the hype as Dejan Kulusevski’s late goal earned Spurs a 3-3 draw in a see-saw encounter. When they met last month in the EFL Cup, Ange Postecoglou’s side beat City 2-1 to advance to the quarter-finals. Elsewhere, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca returns to Leicester, the club he left in the summer, while Fulham players Raúl Jiménez and Adama Traoré also face their former team as they take on Wolves at Craven Cottage.

Everything we know about the long-running BBC Premier League highlights show presented by Gary Lineker. The Premier League season enters a crucial phase with everything to play for at both ends of the table. Just one point separates the top three clubs as the season progresses to its exciting conclusion. Every goal, VAR decision, missed tackle or fumble could prove decisive. The show is due to broadcast this Saturday, November 2nd on BBC One.

When is Match of the Day on TV tonight?

MOTD show typically airs on Saturday evenings, with a team of pundits analyzing the day’s matches and discussing the latest football news.

Is Match of the Day available on BBC iPlayer?

Yes. Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 will be available for live streaming on BBC iPlayer.