BBC Match of the day MOTD – Premier League Highlights | 12 April 2025
Gary Lineker introduces highlights from the day’s Premier League games, which will impact both ends of the table. Champions League-chasing Nottingham Forest host Everton, while Arsenal face Brentford at the Emirates. Last year’s champions Manchester City play Crystal Palace, Leicester City are at Brighton, and Aston Villa travel to Southampton.