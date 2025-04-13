Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the day MOTD – Premier League Highlights | 12 April 2025
BBC Match of the day MOTD – Premier League Highlights | 12 April 2025
Arsenal vs Brentford Full Match Replay | 12 April 2025

Gary Lineker introduces highlights from the day’s Premier League games, which will impact both ends of the table. Champions League-chasing Nottingham Forest host Everton, while Arsenal face Brentford at the Emirates. Last year’s champions Manchester City play Crystal Palace, Leicester City are at Brighton, and Aston Villa travel to Southampton.

