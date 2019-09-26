BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Midweek Fixtures | 22 January 2020

BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Midweek Fixtures

Gary Lineker presents action from the midweek Premier League fixtures, including Leicester City v West Ham United at King Power Stadium and Manchester United v Burnley at Old Trafford. Leicester have enjoyed an excellent campaign so far, but the Hammers will have been looking to demonstrate how much they have improved under David Moyes. United have endured an inconsistent campaign and the Clarets will have hoped for a first win here since 1962. Plus, Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City, Chelsea v Arsenal, Aston Villa v Watford, Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace v Southampton, Everton v Newcastle United and Sheffield United v Manchester City.

