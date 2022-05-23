BBC Match of the day MOTD – Final Day Fixtures | 22 May 2022

BBC Match of the day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents action from the final day of the Premier League season, including Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield and Manchester City v Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium. Plus, Arsenal v Everton, Brentford v Leeds United, Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United, Burnley v Newcastle United, Chelsea v Watford, Crystal Palace v Manchester United, Leicester City v Southampton and Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur