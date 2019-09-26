BBC Match of the day MOTD: FA Cup Highlights | 5 January 2020

MOTD: FA Cup Highlights

Manish Bhasin presents action from the latest third-round fixtures, including Liverpool v Everton at Anfield, Sheffield United v AFC Fylde at Bramall Lane and Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur at Riverside Stadium. This was the second Merseyside derby at this stage in the last three seasons, while non-league Fylde aimed to produce one of the competition’s great shocks against Chris Wilder’s Premier League outfit, and Spurs boss Jose Mourinho began his bid to win the trophy he claimed with Chelsea in 2007.

