BBC Match of the day MOTD: FA Cup Highlights | 26 January 2020

BBC Match of the day MOTD: FA Cup Highlights

Manish Bhasin presents action from today’s fourth-round ties, including Manchester City v Fulham at Etihad Stadium and Shrewsbury v Liverpool at Montgomery Waters Meadow. The Citizens were continuing the defence of the trophy they lifted last season, while the Reds were expected to remain in contention to win the cup for the first time since 2006. With analysis from Danny Murphy and Martin Keown.

