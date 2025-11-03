BBC Match of the Day MOTD: FA Cup Highlights | 2 November 2025
Jason Mohammad presents highlights from the first round of the FA Cup as clubs from EFL Leagues One and Two enter the competition. Matches include South Shields v Shrewsbury Town, Eastleigh against Walsall, and Port Vale v Maldon and Tiptree. Expert analysis is provided by Danny Webber and Dion Dublin.