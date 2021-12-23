BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Boxing Day Premier League fixtures | 27 December 2021

Gary Lineker presents action from the Boxing Day Premier League fixtures, including Manchester City v Leicester City at Etihad Stadium, and Aston Villa v Chelsea at Villa Park. Plus, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford, Norwich City v Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace, West Ham United v Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford
