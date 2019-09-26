BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Boxing Day Premier League fixtures | 26 December 2019

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker introduces highlights of the Boxing Day Premier League fixtures, including Leicester City v Liverpool at the King Power Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Foxes and Reds had both made excellent starts to the season, with Brendan Rodgers’ side emerging as surprise contenders for the title – or at the very least a Champions League place. Plus, action from Aston Villa v Norwich City at Villa Park, Bournemouth v Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium, Chelsea v Southampton at Stamford Bridge, Crystal Palace v West Ham United at Selhurst Park, Everton v Burnley at Goodison Park, Manchester United v Newcastle United at Old Trafford, and Sheffield United v Watford at Bramall Lane.

Post navigation