BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 8 February 2020

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Dan Walker presents action from the latest Premier League fixtures – Everton v Crystal Palace at Goodison Park and Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford at AMEX Stadium. Everton were unbeaten in their last nine meetings with the Eagles, but the sides could not be separated when they met at Selhurst Park in August. Brighton recorded a comfortable 3-0 away win in the reverse fixture against the Hornets, but Watford had shown signs of improvement under Nigel Pearson.

