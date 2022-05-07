BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 7 May 2022

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Burnley v Aston Villa at Turf Moor, and Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, with each of the respective teams in need of a precious victory as the season nears its climax. Plus, Brentford v Southampton, Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace v Watford, and Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United