BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 6 May 2023

Highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Manchester City v Leeds United at Etihad Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. City will have expected to move closer to another title when they entertained struggling Leeds, while Spurs aimed to get their stuttering top-four bid back on track against Roy Hodgson’s rejuvenated side. Plus, Bournemouth v Chelsea, Liverpool v Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

