BBC Match of the day MOTD – 4 July 2020

BBC Match of the day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal and Leicester City v Crystal Palace. Wolves and Arsenal drew 1-1 in November’s reverse fixture, but both sides will have been looking for three points on this occasion to boost their chances of playing European football next season. Meanwhile, Leicester will have hoped to continue what has been an excellent season so far for them by completing a double over the Eagles. Plus, Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United v Bournemouth and Chelsea v Watford