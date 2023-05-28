Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 29 May 2023

BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 29 May 2023

Gary Lineker presents action from the concluding round of Premier League fixtures, as the final standings were confirmed. The matches taking place were Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium, Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park, Brentford v Manchester City at Gtech Community Stadium, Chelsea v Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge, Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park, Everton v Bournemouth at Goodison Park, Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road, Leicester City v West Ham United at King Power Stadium, Manchester United v Fulham at Old Trafford and Southampton v Liverpool at St Mary’s Stadium

