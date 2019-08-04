BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 28 September 2019

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Sheffield United v Liverpool at Bramall Lane and Everton v Manchester City at Goodison Park, as both of last season’s top two faced potentially difficult away games. Plus, Aston Villa v Burnley, Bournemouth v West Ham United, Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace v Norwich City, Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford.