BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 28 December 2019

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents action from the latest Premier League games, including West Ham United v Leicester City at London Stadium and Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road. Both fixtures between the Hammers and Foxes ended in draws last season, with the corresponding match on this ground finishing 2-2. There are also highlights of Brighton & Hove Albion v Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium, Burnley v Manchester United at Turf Moor, Newcastle United v Everton at St James’ Park, Southampton v Crystal Palace at St Mary’s Stadium, Watford v Aston Villa at Vicarage Road, and Friday night’s clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux.

