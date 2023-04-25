BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 26 April 2023

Highlights of the latest Premier League fixtures, including Manchester City v Arsenal at Etihad Stadium and West Ham United v Liverpool at London Stadium. The clash between City and the Gunners was likely to have a major bearing on the destination of the title, while the struggling Hammers looked for three vital points against a Liverpool side that have found results hard to come by away from home. Plus, Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea v Brentford, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace, Aston Villa v Fulham and Leeds United v Leicester City