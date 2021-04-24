BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 24 April 2021

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including West Ham United v Chelsea at London Stadium. Added spice is added to the London derby due to both teams being in the hunt for a top-four finish, and the Blues will have been looking for a repeat of their 3-0 win in December’s reverse fixture. Plus, Liverpool v Newcastle United, Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion and Friday’s contest between Arsenal and Everton